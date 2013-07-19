Expedia 2013 Flip Flop Report reveals that Germans are most likely to sunbathe naked

The recent poll claims that the French are the least likely Europeans to bathe in the buff and Germans are most likely to bare all on the beach

Expedia, one of the world’s leading travel companies, released the results of their recent Flip Flop Report, which studies global opinions about various beachy subjects including theft, nudity, sunscreen, sharks and Speedos among other subjects.

Harris Interactive, on behalf of Expedia, collected votes from 8,606 beach holiday bookers, from 21 nations, about the trends among beachgoers in South America, North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

“We study the beach behavior across continents because it makes us smarter – if we know up front that American beachgoers love last-minute package deals to Mexico, we can deliver the best pricing, programmes and offers at the top hotels to match,” said John Morrey, vice president and general manager, Expedia.com.

Unsurprisingly, European beachgoers were the most open to going topless on the beach. Germany ranked the highest, with 17 per cent of people saying they have gone naked at the beach. Contrary to the liberal stereotype of the French, 42 per cent of French beachgoers said that they would ‘never’ go topless or nude on the beach, making them the most prudish European nation.

Roughly five per cent of American sunbathers admitted they’d gone nude at the beach, while 15 per cent of Canadian beachgoers have been naked at the seaside.

Countries with the highest percentage of beachgoers least comfortable with nakedness at the coast were India with 41 per cent uncomfortable with nakedness, South Korea with 40 per cent, Malaysia with 39 per cent, Singapore with 39 per cent and Japan with 36 per cent.

“It’s also frankly a lot of fun to dig into this data and we promise not to make any judgements,” continued Morrey, “Our job is to make sure that no matter what your beach preference, you can find your perfect beach vacation at Expedia.com.”

