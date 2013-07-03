Accessibility Links

Luther: the Twitter reaction

Luther: the Twitter reaction

Checked under the bed? Unplugged the blender? After last night's first episode of Luther you definitely weren't the only one...

Last night’s Luther didn’t just have us hiding behind our pillows – we were giving the loft a quick once over and googling ways we could have our patio doors blocked up for good. After Idris Elba’s dramatic return, we weren’t the only ones it seems… 

Luther continues next Tuesday at 9:00pm on BBC1… if you dare

