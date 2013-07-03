Luther: the Twitter reaction

Checked under the bed? Unplugged the blender? After last night's first episode of Luther you definitely weren't the only one...

Last night’s Luther didn’t just have us hiding behind our pillows – we were giving the loft a quick once over and googling ways we could have our patio doors blocked up for good. After Idris Elba’s dramatic return, we weren’t the only ones it seems…

Fortunately I have a divan bed and a non glass fronted house. However I do have a blender, a loft, a cat and a husband. #luther — Em (@goody2shoes23) July 2, 2013

Well, that was a nice relaxing hour of television *haunted stare* #luther — Sarah (@sbl1976) July 2, 2013

Thanks to Luther, or rather the psychopath in Luther, I'm considering a thorough inspection of the loft before hitting the sack. #meow. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) July 2, 2013

Cheers @idriselba. Not going to sleep tonight. I'm too soft for this #Luther — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) July 2, 2013

Yet again proof that a cupboard/hiding place without an exit is not a good idea #luther — Georgina Mills (@GeorginaMills1) July 2, 2013

So she was gonna call police when she heard cat in attic…but not when she hears husband get beaten up & put thru ceiling #luther — gchui (@Chui83) July 2, 2013

First time watching #Luther …..I'm tweeting because I can't currently watch the screen!! What is this!! 😫😰 — KJT (@JohnsonThompson) July 2, 2013

Another thing to add to our list: Never live in an open plan house with giant patio windows. EVER. #Luther — Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) July 2, 2013

Hands up if you've already checked under your bed #luther — Emma Stephens (@EmmaGemmaAmy) July 2, 2013

There's much excitement about new Luther tonight, but if you don't fancy watching women being murdered, there's always Route Masters on BBC2 — Alison Graham (@TVAlisonGraham) July 2, 2013

Oh hey, me and my housemates are just watching #luther… pic.twitter.com/SZEMp3avF4 — Polly Taylor (@PollyTT) July 2, 2013

Luther continues next Tuesday at 9:00pm on BBC1… if you dare

