Nashville series two – what’s going to happen next, y’all?

As series one comes to a dramatic close on More4 we make our predictions for Rayna, Deacon and Juliette in season two

Last night’s Nashville series finale was a fan-pleasing feast of melodrama, with tears, tantrums and a suitably shocking ending.

Scarlett went to go and see old flame Avery perform on stage and ended up doing a duet. Much to the annoyance of Gunner who ended the episode by getting down on bended knee to try and keep his gal. We’ll have to wait until next series to find out what Scarlett’s answer to the tempting question was though. (Come on, have you LOOKED at the boy?!)

Meanwhile, Juliette mourned her momma’s death and finally took to the stage at The Bluebird – via a scarily sad outburst at the CMAs, being named female vocalist of the year and getting a letter from Jolene from beyond the grave. New member of the gang Will continued to hide his sexuality by surrounding himself with scantily clad girls and looking suspicious around boys. And while Maddie cried a lot about Teddy not being her dad, Nashville’s mayor had more concerns piled up on his plate. Not only did he find out he was being investigated for fraud (again) but also that Peggy was preggers. Oh em gee.

But the episode’s cliffhanger really came from Deacon and Rayna. When Deacon found out that Maddie was his daughter he decided to drown his sorrows at the bottom of a bottle. Sorrow drowning is pretty much always a bad idea in TV land, but especially when you’ve been sober for the last decade… Needless to say, it went badly. Deacon missed Juliette’s mum’s funeral, attacked Teddy on his way to work and went into a mad rage which made Scarlett cry.

It got worse though. And the episode ended with an angry Deacon and Rayna driving into the night only for their car to flip (and flip and flip) off the road.

What an ending. But fear not Nashville fans, the toe-tappin’ drama will be back on More 4 for a second season. But what’s going to happen next, y’all? Literally anything, we hear you cry! Well, as usual we have no idea. So instead we’ve put our (slightly unreliable) thinking caps on and made some spurious suggestions…

That car crash looked a bit serious, didn’t it? (Much less saw the end of poor ol’ Matthew Crawley in the Downton Christmas special…) There’s no way Rayna or Deacon will get out of that unscathed. And our guess? It’ll more than a little scratch on Deacon’s oh so chiseled jaw.

But while the duo’s fate might seem up in the air Nashville can’t really lose two of their leading stars, can they? Rayna and Deacon’s will-they-won’t-they is driving the drama. So what will the outcome of the dramatic crash be?

We all know in TV land that serious car crashes can often lead to complete memory loss, paralysis or blindness, so that seems the most likely outcome. Don’t panic though, this telly-based condition usually cures itself about halfway through a season. (See Desperate Housewives and Downton’s Matthew Crawley again)

Even if they get past their injuries, will the duo ever recover from the revelation that Maddie is actually Deacon’s daughter? We don’t spy many love up scenes like this on the horizon.

Maybe Deacon will set about trying to get custody of Maddie and a vicious legal battle will ensure. Either that or his drinking ways could back for good and he’ll be more caught up in getting his next liqour fix than his biological offspring.

Would that be the worst thing? We’re not sure we are supposed to… but who else secretly loved drunk Deacon?!

These two are quickly becoming as complicated as Rayna and Deacon. And now there’s even a marriage proposal in the mix.

She might say yes. But Gunner’s turn pretending to be an outlaw was irritating (and fairly unconvincing) for all who had to witness it… An perhaps the time she’s spent around old love Avery is enough to make her refuse.

There’s likely trouble brewing down that route though. We’d bet (sweets, not money) that Avery and Juliette are set to make a little music of their own. And we all know what happens when you write songs with someone you fancy…

Wouldn’t it be nice if we actually started liking Avery? Sadly, we don’t predict this for series two. Just what does sweet Scarlett see in him?!

It is about time the singer had a spot of luck though. And that’s where Juliette could come in. Help her write some songs, be there as a supportive shoulder, and before you know it Avery will be climbing to the top of the country music charts.

But what would that do to poor Juliette? She’s had a tough run of it in series one. Could she cope with another person using her? Well… she may have been vulnerable in the series one finale but it’ll only be a matter of time before the bitch is back. Juliette could crush Avery with very little effort on her part.

Either that or Juliette will embrace her softer side and new found friendship with Rayna. Now the pair are best buds, maybe she’ll step in to look after Rayna’s girls while she recovers from paralysis/blindness/memory loss. We can almost see her becoming a little bit maternal…

Juliette is very changeable though. Playing mother might very quickly get boring. Would a fling with Teddy be a step too far?

Talking of Teddy… So he’s gone and got Peggy preggy, eh? Naughty boy. What will Rayna and the girls say?

Teddy’s already in the middle of one parenting disaster and now his back-stabbing ex-fling is saying she’s carrying his child. He can’t bribe Peggy into keeping quiet, either. He’s already in trouble for fraud – he really doesn’t need to be accused of blackmail too.

So what will it be? Dirty laundry out in public? And maybe only a matter of time before his political position is slipping out of his grasp.

Nashville will return to More4 later this year