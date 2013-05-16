Mad Men star Jon Hamm films baseball movie in India

See photos of the actor best known as Don Draper shooting Disney’s Million Dollar Arm on location in Mumbai

Mad Men star Jon Hamm is to play real-life sports agent JB Bernstein in a new Disney movie Million Dollar Arm, with shooting already under way in the northern suburbs of Mumbai in India.

The film tells the story of the man who created the eponymous Indian reality TV show, which handed winners a $1 million prize and the chance to be selected as pitchers for a Major League baseball team in the US.

Visit India with Radio Times Travel, click here for more info

“This is so cool and yet so weird – John Hamm playing me in a movie – this shoot has begun,” wrote Bernstein on Twitter. “Another snap from the set – so crazy that it looks just like the real contest,” he said in another tweet. He also posted pictures of the set…

Indian media also reports having spotted the 42-year-old Mad Men actor having dinner with Bollywood actress and former Miss World winner Priyanka Chopra.

Million Dollar Arm is being directed by Craig Gillespie (Lars and the Real Girl and Fright Night) and will also star Suraj Sharma (from Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning Life of Pi). The film is due for release next year.

