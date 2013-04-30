Accessibility Links

The Apprentice series 9: Meet the candidates – Kurt Wilson

"I’m an alpha male" says the 26-year-old health drink entrepreneur

Kurt Wilson

Age: 26

Occupation: Health Drink Entrepreneur and Health & Safety Manager

Lives: Liverpool, UK

Kurt says his friends would describe him as intelligent, argumentative and ambitious. His first job was washing dishes as a kitchen porter and he says his greatest business achievement to date is running his own smoothie business after suffering many knock-backs and rejections. 

He says: “I’m an alpha male; I always get my own way and know how to make people do what I want.”

