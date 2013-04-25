Splice splice baby? Vanilla Ice to appear on Amish DIY show

The former 90s rapper will learn construction skills from an Amish community in Ohio in his new reality series on the DIY Network

All right stop, collaborate and listen, Vanilla Ice is back with his brand new invention – and this time, he’s using the Amish as his creative inspiration…

Advertisement

Vanilla Ice Goes Amish does what it says on the tin. The former rapper-turned-actor-turned-reality TV star’s latest show on the DIY Network will see him go and live in an Amish community in Ohio to learn their skills in construction.

But this isn’t the first time he’s demonstrated his home improvement abilities to the reality TV viewing masses. The 45-year-old – real name Robert Matthew Van Winkle – already has a renovation series, The Vanilla Ice Project, on the same network in which he and a team of contractors offer different strategies for renovating properties.

The nineties rapper confirmed his involvement in his new Amish-based show on Twitter, announcing to his followers:

This show is going to be amazing, pure magical. Get in where you fit in, and I'm sitting in with the Amish. LOL — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) April 23, 2013

Advertisement

Watch this space to see Ice “rocking a mic like a vandal” with the Amish… And in keeping with the rapping theme, the network have also unveiled plans for a new show featuring Run DMC’s Reverend Run who will appear with his wife and three children in a new renovation series. Next up, Brian Harvey to front Changing Rooms? Surely it’s only a matter of time…