Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Splice splice baby? Vanilla Ice to appear on Amish DIY show

Splice splice baby? Vanilla Ice to appear on Amish DIY show

The former 90s rapper will learn construction skills from an Amish community in Ohio in his new reality series on the DIY Network

imagenotavailable1

All right stop, collaborate and listen, Vanilla Ice is back with his brand new invention – and this time, he’s using the Amish as his creative inspiration…

Advertisement

Vanilla Ice Goes Amish does what it says on the tin. The former rapper-turned-actor-turned-reality TV star’s latest show on the DIY Network will see him go and live in an Amish community in Ohio to learn their skills in construction.  

But this isn’t the first time he’s demonstrated his home improvement abilities to the reality TV viewing masses. The 45-year-old – real name Robert Matthew Van Winkle – already has a renovation series, The Vanilla Ice Project, on the same network in which he and a team of contractors offer different strategies for renovating properties.  

The nineties rapper confirmed his involvement in his new Amish-based show on Twitter, announcing to his followers:

Advertisement

Watch this space to see Ice “rocking a mic like a vandal” with the Amish… And in keeping with the rapping theme, the network have also unveiled plans for a new show featuring Run DMC’s Reverend Run who will appear with his wife and three children in a new renovation series. Next up, Brian Harvey to front Changing Rooms? Surely it’s only a matter of time… 

Tags

All about The Vanilla Ice Project

imagenotavailable1
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island's Chris and Kem

Love Island bosses are hunting for contestants for winter spin-off show Survival of the Fittest

111867

Why this should be Joe McElderry’s year on Strictly Come Dancing

imagenotavailable1

Dermot O’Leary talks X Factor 2015: “I haven’t made up my mind yet”

imagenotavailable1

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2014: Carl Fogarty

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more