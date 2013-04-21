London Marathon 2013: Sophie Raworth – “I love pushing myself to the limit”

I did three hours 56 minutes last year and I’d love to beat that. Women under 50 are classed as “good for age” if they do under three hours 50. So, being 44, that’s my goal. Then I can retire, though I probably won’t.

So many people say, “How do you do it?” I thought that ten years ago. My husband got me into it. When I first met him, he was running a lot and I used to trail behind. I genuinely struggled to do two miles. Then when we had kids I started running more to get rid of the baby weight. I entered a half-marathon and I was hooked.

I love it with a passion now. I never run in a gym or on a treadmill. I have to be outside, whether it’s pouring with rain or beautiful sunshine. It gets me through winter; I wouldn’t go out otherwise. I love the challenge: pushing myself to the limit. It’s good for your body but, more importantly for me, it’s good for the soul.

Coverage of the London Marathon starts at 8:30am on BBC1 and Radio 5 Live