Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
London Marathon 2013: Sophie Raworth – “I love pushing myself to the limit”

London Marathon 2013: Sophie Raworth – “I love pushing myself to the limit”

"It’s good for your body but, more importantly for me, it’s good for the soul"

imagenotavailable1

I did three hours 56 minutes last year and I’d love to beat that. Women under 50 are classed as “good for age” if they do under three hours 50. So, being 44, that’s my goal. Then I can retire, though I probably won’t. 

Advertisement

So many people say, “How do you do it?” I thought that ten years ago. My husband got me into it. When I first met him, he was running a lot and I used to trail behind. I genuinely struggled to do two miles. Then when we had kids I started running more to get rid of the baby weight. I entered a half-marathon and I was hooked.

I love it with a passion now. I never run in a gym or on a treadmill. I have to be outside, whether it’s pouring with rain or beautiful sunshine. It gets me through winter; I wouldn’t go out otherwise. I love the challenge: pushing myself to the limit. It’s good for your body but, more importantly for me, it’s good for the soul.

Advertisement

Coverage of the London Marathon starts at 8:30am on BBC1 and Radio 5 Live

Tags

All about London Marathon

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 23: Runners post finish line area of Virgin Money London Marathon in London, England on April 23, 2017. (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

London Marathon 2013: Susanna Reid – “What on earth am I doing?”

imagenotavailable1

London Marathon 2013: Sian Williams – “I’m doing it with my mum in mind”

imagenotavailable1

Sophie Raworth: running the London Marathon nearly killed me

imagenotavailable1

Jonathan Pearce and Sophie Raworth share their marathon inspirations

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more