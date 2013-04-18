Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds fight crime from beyond the grave in R.I.P.D – trailer and pics

See a teaser and a collection of images from the upcoming action/comedy hybrid about two dead cops battling the souls of nogoodniks

Jeff Bridges sports one of the nattiest beards he’s worn since The Big Lebowski in his new film R.I.P.D, which you can get a glimpse of in the trailer and pictures below.

Though the supernatural action movie’s main protagonist is Ryan Reynolds, who plays a recently deceased policeman strongarmed into joining a group of undead (and possibly angelic) officers in the Rest In Peace Department, who don’t believe that the souls of varmints and criminals should evade justice in the afterlife.

Bridges co-stars in the film as an eccentric, cowboy-hatted R.I.P.D veteran, who speaks with a creaky Southern drawl and introduces Reynolds to the concept of fighting crime from beyond the grave.

The trailer’s an effective mix of action and comedy (though there’s some abysmal CGI on display in it too), and R.I.P.D looks like it’ll be jolly good fun when it’s released in the summer.

In addition to Bridges and Reynolds, R.I.P.D stars Kevin Bacon, Mary-Louise Parker, Stephanie Szostak, Marissa Miller and James Hong. It’s due out in the States on 19 July and will be released in UK cinemas on 30 August.