Finding Nemo sequel gets a name

Ellen DeGeneres will be back as Dory in the aquatic follow-up to be released in 2015

The long-anticipated sequel of Pixar’s 2003 Finding Nemo finally has a name, Finding Dory.

Ellen DeGeneres will reprise her role as the blue tang with short-term memory-loss, Dory, who helped Marlin the clownfish find his son Nemo last time. So, it’s no surprise that she’s the one they have to find.

“I have waited for this day for a long, long, long, long, long, long time,” said Ellen DeGeneres.

“I’m not mad it took this long. I know the people at Pixar were busy creating ‘Toy Story 16.’ But the time they took was worth it. The script is fantastic. And it has everything I loved about the first one: It’s got a lot of heart, it’s really funny, and the best part is—it’s got a lot more Dory.”

Disney and Pixar have released the first poster for the sequel to the Oscar-winning film as well as announcing that the film will swim into theatres in 2015.

