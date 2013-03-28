Ant & Dec: “we’re not releasing any more singles” – Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble 2013 was “a joke”

The ITV presenting duo said that their acclaimed Saturday Night Takeaway performance was only intended to fill a gap in the programme

Ant & Dec have revealed that they only performed their 1994 single Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble on last week’s Saturday Night Takeaway as “a joke” to fill a gap in the programme and “never expected” to find themselves on course for a number one single after the show aired.

“It was just a joke. We were fans of the Big Reunion anyway, so we were going to do something with them at the end of the show,” said Ant McPartlin on this morning’s edition of ITV’s Daybreak.

“Then we realised that we didn’t kind of have enough to fill what the end of the show show normally runs to. And we thought well, we could possibly dust off the old baseball caps and give it a go for a laugh.

“The production team on Saturday Night Takeaway went mad, saying, ‘We remember that song, let’s do it!’ So we thought it would be a bit of a laugh then, we’ll do it. We never expected we would be number one in the midweek charts.”

Declan Donnelly added: “At twenty-past-eight on Saturday night when the show finished we thought we’d fold up our hockey tops and that would be the end of it, and that’ll be it, and it’s gone mad this week.

“It got to Monday, it was the weirdest weekend, and people were buying it and we thought we can’t take any money from this, anything that we do we’ll give to charity.”

The presenting duo, who were confronted in the Daybreak studio with vintage video footage of themselves dancing with former GMTV fitness guru Mr. Motivator, also revealed that, sadly, they won’t be issuing any more records.

“No we’re not, we’re not releasing any more singles,” they said.

You can watch Ant & Dec’s Daybreak interview in full here, and if you’ve a spare couple of minutes, why not check out their workout session with Mr. Motivator below?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxwt_r8SPpE