Naomi Campbell to star in supermodel star search on Sky Living

The Face will hunt for "the ultimate model" in the fast paced fashion series

International supermodel Naomi Campbell is set to star in Sky Living’s glossy modelling competition The Face.

Advertisement

The new entertainment series will see three supermodels compete against each other to find “The Face”, a model who will go on to represent an international brand.

Campbell, who will also executive produce the exclusive new series, is the first of three supermodels confirmed to take part in the show. The London born star is currently on the US version of The Face, which recently launched on the Oxygen network.

Of her hunt for the next big face in fashion, Campbell said: “I am looking for the ultimate model. It doesn’t matter where you are from or who you are, The Face is about one thing. I’m looking for contestants who have the whole package – a beautiful face, great body, unique look, confidence, drive and passion, the ability to change and transform a willingness to follow direction, and, above all, a strong work ethic.”

Adding: “Bringing the show over from the US is a real honour… The show is a real insight into the modelling world, it’s authentic and fast paced.”

Campbell first shot to fame when she was just 15, quickly becoming one of the most recognisable faces of the 80s. During her extensive career she’s represented international brands like Chanel, Prada, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana and Burberry.

Auditions are being held at the moment. The Face are looking for female models over the age of 18 with or without previous experience. Email thefacecasting@princesstv.com to apply.

Advertisement

The Face will air on Sky Living

