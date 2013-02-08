A Good Day to Die Hard director John Moore picks an alternative title for Bruce Willis

After the actor admitted to disliking the fifth film's title on The One Show earlier this week, the director picks from RadioTimes.com's shortlist of substitutes

As a director of action movies, to be tasked to create a Die Hard movie must be something of a dream come true. That’s certainly how Irish helmer John Moore felt when asked to take on the fifth instalment of Bruce Willis’ 25-year-old franchise.

But A Good Day to Die Hard sees the action hero out of his comfort zone, saving the world outside of the United States for the first time. Filming took place last year in Hungary which posed logistical challenges for the cast and crew. “It’s tough enough to make a Die Hard in John McClane’s back yard, so when you take it outside everything exponentially gets more difficult,” explained Moore at last night’s premiere.

The director also revealed he watched Bruce Willis’s appearance on BBC’s The One Show earlier this week, where the star admitted to disliking the latest film’s title. RadioTimes.com took it upon ourselves to come up with a list of alternative headings for Moore to pick from – take a look at the video below to see which one the director chooses:

A Good Day to Die Hard is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 14 February