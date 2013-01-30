Ricky Gervais cosies up to Kermit and Miss Piggy in first photos of The Muppets… Again!

See the Derek star alongside his furry co-stars in the new Muppets film from Disney

Ricky Gervais, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy look a darn sight jollier than most London commuters in the first snaps to be released from the upcoming new Muppets movie.

The Muppets…Again! will see Gervais heading up a cast that includes Tina Fey, Ray Liotta and Ty Burrell from My Family, as well as everyone’s favourite Jim Henson creations.

In the film, the Muppets find themselves getting caught up with a jewel thief named Constantine, who’s a dead ringer for Kermit, while on their world tour.

Talking about the sequel, director James Bobin said: “It’s great to be back working with the Muppets, some of them even remember my name occasionally now.

“As for the movie, it’s a tip of the hat to the old-school crime capers of the ’60s, but featuring a frog, a pig, a bear and a dog – no panthers, even pink ones – along with the usual Muppet-y mix of mayhem, music and laughs.”

Kermit echoed Bobin’s remarks, adding: “This movie takes us places we’ve never been before. And trust me – this frog has never seen so much international flavour. I think audiences will eat it up – the entertainment, that is.”

Kermit and the gang were last seen on the big screen in 2011, when they starred in Disney’s Oscar-winning The Muppets alongside Jason Segel and Amy Adams.

The Muppets Again…! is scheduled for release in the States on March 21, 2014.