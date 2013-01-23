National Television Awards 2013: QI wins Best Comedy Panel Show

Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week and Would I Lie To You? lost out to the BBC show

Stephen Fry’s testing BBC quiz show QI was named best Comedy Panel Show at the National Televison Awards on Wednesday night, beating fellow BBC shows Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week and Would I Lie To You?

Regular panelist Alan Davies accepted the award on behalf of an ailing Fry, saying “This is quite a big suprise for us because we’ve been doing the show for ten years. I think they must have added up all the votes for the last ten years and we’ve cashed them in tonight, so we’re really pleased.”