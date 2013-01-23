Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
National Television Awards 2013: QI wins Best Comedy Panel Show

National Television Awards 2013: QI wins Best Comedy Panel Show

Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week and Would I Lie To You? lost out to the BBC show

imagenotavailable1

Stephen Fry’s testing BBC quiz show QI was named best Comedy Panel Show at the National Televison Awards on Wednesday night, beating fellow BBC shows Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week and Would I Lie To You?

Advertisement

Regular panelist Alan Davies accepted the award on behalf of an ailing Fry, saying “This is quite a big suprise for us because we’ve been doing the show for ten years. I think they must have added up all the votes for the last ten years and we’ve cashed them in tonight, so we’re really pleased.”

Tags

All about The National Television Awards

National Television Awards - David Attenborough
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Alan Davies: “maybe we will do more Jonathan Creek”

imagenotavailable1

National Television Awards 2013: Frozen Planet wins Best Documentary Series

imagenotavailable1

QI: Behind the scenes with Stephen Fry and Alan Davies at our exclusive photo shoot

imagenotavailable1

National Television Awards 2013: Merlin star Colin Morgan wins Best Drama Performance

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more