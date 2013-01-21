The Croods starring Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds – new pictures and trailer

See new images of the Stone Age family as they embark on the journey of a lifetime after the cave that’s always shielded them from danger is destroyed

Move over Fred and Wilma, there’s a new prehistoric animated family in town. The Croods will be brightening up cinema screens later this year, and you can get your first glimpse of this band of CGI cave people in these newly-released stills.

The Croods, which features the voices of Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone, follows the loveable Stone Age family as they embark on the journey of a lifetime after the cave that’s always shielded them from danger is destroyed.

Over the course of the movie, the Crood brood find their outlook on life changing forever as they travel across spectacular landscapes and discover a new world full of fantastic creatures.

It’s being made by Dreamworks Animation, the studio behind such CGI favourites as Shrek, Madagascar and Kung Fu Panda, and will be the studio’s first film to be distributed by Twentieth Century Fox.

Written and directed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders, The Croods will be released in UK cinemas just in time for the Easter holidays, on Friday 22 March.

