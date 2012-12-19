Christmas 2012: best films on TV today, Tuesday 25 December

Gone with the Wind, Singin' in the Rain, Toy Story, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Jurassic Park, Grease, The Incredibles, The Bourne Identity, Shakespeare in Love and Airplane!

Gone with the Wind – 9:00am, Channel 5

Clocking in at nearly four hours long, this epic American Civil War drama swept the Academy Awards for Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable’s depiction of the passionate romance between roguish Rhett Butler and southern belle Scarlett O’Hara.

Singin’ in the Rain – 1:35pm, BBC2

Get in the festive spirit with Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds who star in this classic musical as the golden couple of 1920s silent Hollywood whose reputations take a hit when “talkies” became all the rage.

Toy Story – 1:25pm, ITV1

This animated comedy adventure is a Pixar triumph, revealing the secret world of toys and the strife of cowboy Woody (Tom Hanks) – young Andy’s favourite doll until the appearance of new state-of-the-art space ranger and bitter rival, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen).

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 5:40pm, Channel 4

Peter Jackson’s $300 million fantasy adventure stars Elijah Wood as Frodo – a mild-mannered hobbit whose inheritance of a ring that gifts its wearer absolute power sends him on an epic journey through JRR Tolkien’s legendary Middle-earth. Also starring Ian McKellen, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett and Liv Tyler.

Jurassic Park – 6:35pm, ITV2

Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster adventure stars Richard Attenborough as the owner of the world’s ultimate theme park featuring genetically re-created dinosaurs which yes, you guessed it, breach the security system and mayhem breaks loose. Computer-generated T-rex’s wreaking havoc – what’s not to love?

Grease – 6:50pm, Film4

Back in the 1970s, John Travolta’s star was at its peak and he teamed up with Olivia Newton-John to adapt the Grease stage show into one of Hollwood’s most successful and enduring musicals. Unexpectedly reunited after their summer romance, will leather-clad cool kid Danny Zucco and straight-laced new girl Sandy Olsson’s love affair stand the test of high school?

The Incredibles – 8:55pm, BBC3

Another stellar Pixar comedy adventure about a family of retired superheroes who struggle to fit in to normal life after their powers are outlawed. But whilst earning a living as an insurance agent in the suburbs, the temptation to fight crime becomes too great for Mr Incredible and he’s soon dusting off his superhero suit…

The Bourne Identity – 9:00pm, ITV2

Matt Damon stars in this first instalment of the spy action trilogy as Jason Bourne – an amnesicac who’s found floating half-dead in the Mediterranean. Unaware that he’s actually a top CIA assasin, he heads for Zurich but is soon under threat from cops and goverment killers desperate to eliminate their now renegade operative.

Shakespeare in Love – 10:00pm, Sky Movies Drama & Romance

Oscar-winning romantic comedy about a young William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) in a career crisis. His money’s running out and he’s suffering from writer’s block, until he meets beautiful aristocrat Viola De Lesseps (Gwyneth Paltrow) who changes his life – and the world of English literature – forever. Also starring Judi Dench, Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush.

Airplane! – 1:05am, Channel 4

Spoof disaster movie starring Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty and Leslie Nielsen (“don’t call me Shirley”) about an eccentric assortment of passengers and crew on a flight from LA to Chicago packed with mayhem and cringe-inducing puns.