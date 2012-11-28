Skyfall sinks Titanic to become second highest grossing UK box office film

Daniel Craig's latest James Bond adventure taken more money than any other 007 movie in history and outgunned Harry Potter and Toy Story

James Bond has outgunned Harry Potter and sunk Titanic as Skyfall becomes the second-highest-grossing movie in UK box office history, behind another James Cameron blockbuster, Avatar.

Five weeks into its run, Daniel Craig’s third Bond outing has already taken over £89.6m, surpassing Toy Story 3 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 on its way to beating Titanic’s haul of £80m, and bettered only by Avatar’s £93.4m.

Craig’s Bond is getting better with age, too, having overtaken both his previous UK box office records of £55m for 13th-placed Casino Royale and £51.1m for Quantum of Solace, at number 19 in the chart.

Skyfall, the 23rd official Bond movie, was released in Britain on 26 October, marking the 50th anniversary of the first ever Bond film, Dr No, and four years after previous instalment Quantum of Solace.

The top 20 highest-grossing films in UK box office history

(figures provided by 25th Frame)

1 Avatar (2009) 20th Century Fox £93,442,625

2 Skyfall (2012) MGM/Columbia Pictures £89,620,677

3 Titanic (1998) Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox £79,990,624

4 Toy Story 3 (2010) Walt Disney Pictures/Pixar Animation Studios £73,405,113

5 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) Warner Bros Pictures £73,094,187

6 Mamma Mia! (2008) Universal Pictures £69,166,087

7 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) Warner Bros Pictures £63,957,673

8 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) New Line Cinema £63,009,288

9 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) New Line Cinema £60,880,923

10 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) New Line Cinema £57,600,094

11 Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) 20th Century Fox £56,351,660

12 The Dark Knight Rises (2012) Warner Bros Pictures £55,769,510

13 Casino Royale (2006) MGM/Columbia Pictures £55,287,027

14 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) Warner Bros Pictures £54,780,731

15 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) Warner Bros Pictures £52,478,788

16 The Full Monty (1997) Fox Searchlight Pictures £52,232,058

17 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) Walt Disney Pictures £51,735,498

18 Marvel Avengers Assemble (2012) Walt Disney Pictures £51,614,076

19 Quantum of Solace (2008) MGM/Columbia Pictures £51,070,677

20 Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince (2009) Warner Bros Pictures £50,713,404