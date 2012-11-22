Nadine Dorries voted off I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2012

Controversial Tory MP is the first of this year's celebs to be given the boot by the public on the ITV reality show

After 11 days spent munching on ostrich anus (well, she did that once), Tory MP Nadine Dorries has been voted off I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Advertisement

The maverick Member for Mid Bedfordshire was philosophical about her early exit from the reality show, claiming that she’d anticipated being the first of this year’s crop of celebs to be given the boot.

“I’m not disappointed at being the first, especially when you’re starving. I kind of expected it,” she said.

“It’s been a fascinating experience. I actually came here self-important for a few days, but I’m not now.”

Dorries claimed to have taken part in I’m a Celebrity in the hope of sharing her political beliefs with the show’s huge audience, but she clearly failed to win over the public during her time in the jungle.

She was repeatedly voted to suffer through the show’s notorious Bushtucker Trials, and ended up chowing down on a camel’s toe and cattle genitals for the delectation of the viewers (and voters) back home.

Advertisement

Before this series of I’m a Celebrity got under way, Dorries was suspended by the Conservative Party’s chief whip when it emerged that she’d flown out to Brisbane to take part on the show without asking permission.