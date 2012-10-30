I’m a Celebrity new series air date announced

The start date for the 12th series of ITV1’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been confirmed at 11 November, at 9pm.

The jungle-based reality show – set in the Australian bush – will see a new band of celebrity recruits head Down Under to take on the creepy crawlies and camp discomforts now infamous to British television viewers.

Ant & Dec are set to return as the show’s main hosts, having occupied the roles since it first began in 2002. And Joe Swash and Laura Whitmore will also be back to front ITV2 spin-off series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW! However, as reported in June, their co-star Russell Kane will not be returning.

The rumour mill has already churned out a number of celeb names tipped to feature in the new series, including ex-Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan and former TOWIE regular Maria Fowler, although ITV is yet to confirm any of this year’s contestants.