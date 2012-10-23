Accessibility Links

Skyfall: ten tracks from Thomas Newman’s musical score released

Sample a sumptuous selection of sounds from the 23rd James Bond film's exotic soundtrack

If you enjoyed the seven-minute Skyfall OST sampler released a fortnight ago, you’ll be pleased to learn that you can now sample ten new snippets of Thomas Newman’s score before the film arrives in cinemas.

The music, which mixes traditional-sounding Bond fare with exotic, almost Middle-Eastern passages, is currently streaming on the offical Skyfall Facebook page, where keen listeners can also buy the soundtrack in full.

Before scoring Skyfall, Thomas Newman made his name as the composer for films like Wall-E, Angels in America and The Shawshank Redemption, and Skyfall is the first Bond movie since Die Another Day to feature a score written by someone other than David Arnold.

Starring Daniel Craig as James Bond and featuring Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes and Dame Judi Dench among its cast, Skyfall will be released on 26 October in UK cinemas and 9 November in the United States.   

If you fancy some more Skyfall teasers before opening night, have a look at this clip of the film’s opening sequence, an extended trailer and this international teaser.

