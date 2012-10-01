Film DVD round-up: Moonrise Kingdom, Snow White and the Huntsman, Twenty8k and Casa de Mi Padre
Runaway minors, a princess in peril, murder and conspiracy in the capital, plus Will Ferrell down Mexico way – all in this week’s releases
Moonrise Kingdom (Cert: 12)
3 stars
Another dead-pan tale of oddball Americana from Wes Anderson
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Extras: The DVD includes a brief but amusing tour of the set with Bill Murray, while the Blu-ray adds looks at the making of the film and its New Penzance setting
Snow White and the Huntsman (Cert: 12)
3 stars
Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth play the fairy-tale heroes
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Extras: The DVD includes a commentary track and character profiles, while the Blu-ray adds panoramic views of the sets and more production featurettes
Twenty8k (Cert: 15)
2 stars
London-set conspiracy thriller, set against the backdrop of the Olympics
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Extras: Interviews, a look at the cast and crew, music videos
Casa de Mi Padre (Cert: 15)
3 stars
Funnyman Will Ferrell fights for his family south of the border
Formats: DVD and Blu-ray
Extras: A 15-minute making-of featurette, nearly 20 minutes of deleted scenes, a music video with Will Ferrell and Genesis Rodriguez, plus fake TV ads
