Films on TV Today, Saturday 29 September
Don't miss Spielberg classic ET, followed by (500) Days of Summer, Goodfellas, Tarentino's Pulp Fiction, The Hills Have Eyes and Point Blank
ET the Extra-Terrestrial – 3:40pm, Syfy
Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic about ten-year-old Elliott who befriends abandoned alien ET and looks after him until his extra-terrestrial pals can come to Earth and rescue him.
(500) Days of Summer – 9:00am, Film4
New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel stars opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in this romantic comedy about Tom, a wannabe architect working as a greetings card writer who falls in and out of love with Summer when she starts work in his office.
The Hills Have Eyes – 10:50pm, Film4
This ferociously effective remake of the Wes Craven 1977 cult classic follows a similar plot to the original. A vacationing family fall prey to a murderous, mutant clan in the American desert but this time around they take the form of genetically mutated offspring of miners caught up in the radioactive fallout from nuclear testing.
Goodfellas – 11:15pm, ITV4
Joe Pesci won a deserved Oscar for his part in Martin Scorsese’s crime drama, but Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta also put in stellar performances in the story of an Irish-Italian boy from a poor neighbourhood whose quick rise to power within the Maffia leads to threats from both sides of the law.
Pulp Fiction – 12:40am, Sky Movies Showcase
John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman star in this multi-award-winning crime drama which sees Quentin Tarentino blending a wealth of characters and crossplots with his trademark sharp, hard-boiled comic dialogue.
Point Blank – 12:50am, BBC1
Violent thriller starring Lee Marvin as Walker – a criminal who is double-crossed and shot by his partner while attempting to steal loot from a rival gang. After surviving the attack, Walker sets out to get his revenge and is approached by a mysterious man who offers to help.