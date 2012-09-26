Karen Gillan: “Doctor Who has literally been the best time of my life!”

Karen Gillan has said her three years playing Amy Pond on Doctor Who have “literally been the best time of my life!”

The 24-year-old actress also explained that the hardest thing about leaving the show will be saying goodbye to her co-stars, Matt Smith and Arthur Darvill. “I’ll miss spending time with my good friends Arthur and Matt,” she told the official BBC Doctor Who website.

Gillan and Darvill, who have played the Doctor’s companions Amy Pond and Rory Williams since 2010, will leave the show in this Saturday’s episode, The Angels Take Manhattan – an episode which Gillan expects will provoke tears from fans of the show.

She described the screen exit of herself and Darvill as “really surprising, but the best exit ever!”

Darvill also enthused about the final episode for the pair, saying: “I am such a massive fan of New York with it the being setting for many Woody Allen films, not to mention Ghostbusters! What made it extra special was that we all fell in love with the city at the same time, so to film our last episode there was really fitting. And we got to shoot in filmic locations like Central Park, which reflected the ambition of the entire episode.”

He concluded that the thing he’ll miss most about the show is “just being able to work with the best of the best”.

Read a preview of The Angels Take Manhattan here