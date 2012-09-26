Accessibility Links

From Anfield with love – James Bond star Daniel Craig visits Liverpool FC

007 himself drops in to see the Premier League club and meet captain Steven Gerrard and co in Channel 5's Being Liverpool

Liverpool FC Players were shaken (by the hand), though not especially stirred, when Daniel Craig dropped in to exchange pleasantries.

The Skyfall star paid a flying visit to a training session, meeting players including captain Steven Gerrard and former striker Andy Carroll.

Craig’s visit will feature in episode two of Channel 5’s behind-the-scenes series Being Liverpool, which follows new manager Brendan Rodgers in his first season at the club.

Being Liverpool is on Fridays at 9pm exclusively on Channel 5

