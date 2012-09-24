The 64th Primetime Emmy Awards: Winners in full
See the full list of winners on a big night for Homeland, Game Change and Modern Family
The 64th Primetime Emmy Awards took place last night at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Honouring the best in television programming, the ceremony saw the likes of Homeland, Two and a Half Men and even our own Downton Abbey take home prizes.
HBO emerged as the Awards’ most successful network, celebrating six wins for its programmes, while Homeland, Game Change and Modern Family were tied for most successful programme with four awards apiece.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Drama Series: Homeland
Actress, Drama Series: Claire Danes, Homeland
Actor, Drama Series: Damian Lewis, Homeland
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Writing, Drama Series: Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Gideon Raff, Homeland
Directing, Drama Series: Tim Van Patten, Boardwalk Empire
Comedy Series: Modern Family
Actor, Comedy Series: Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men
Actress, Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Julie Bowen, Modern Family
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family
Writing, Comedy Series: Louis CK, Louie
Directing, Comedy Series: Steven Levitan, Modern Family
Miniseries or Movie: Game Change
Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Julianne Moore, Game Change
Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoys
Supporting Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Jessica Lange, American Horror Story
Supporting Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Tom Berenger, Hatfields & McCoys
Directing, Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special: Jay Roach, Game Change
Writing, Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special: Danny Strong, Game Change
Reality-Competition Program: The Amazing Race
Host, Reality-Competition Program: Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars
Variety, Music or Comedy Series: The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Writing for a Variety Special: Louis CK, Louis CK Live at the Beacon Theatre
Directing, Variety, Music or Comedy Special: Glenn Weiss, 65th Annual Tony Awards