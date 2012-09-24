The 64th Primetime Emmy Awards: Winners in full

The 64th Primetime Emmy Awards took place last night at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Honouring the best in television programming, the ceremony saw the likes of Homeland, Two and a Half Men and even our own Downton Abbey take home prizes.

HBO emerged as the Awards’ most successful network, celebrating six wins for its programmes, while Homeland, Game Change and Modern Family were tied for most successful programme with four awards apiece.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Drama Series: Homeland

Actress, Drama Series: Claire Danes, Homeland

Actor, Drama Series: Damian Lewis, Homeland

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Writing, Drama Series: Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Gideon Raff, Homeland

Directing, Drama Series: Tim Van Patten, Boardwalk Empire

Comedy Series: Modern Family

Actor, Comedy Series: Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men

Actress, Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family

Writing, Comedy Series: Louis CK, Louie

Directing, Comedy Series: Steven Levitan, Modern Family

Miniseries or Movie: Game Change

Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Julianne Moore, Game Change

Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoys

Supporting Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Jessica Lange, American Horror Story

Supporting Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Tom Berenger, Hatfields & McCoys

Directing, Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special: Jay Roach, Game Change

Writing, Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special: Danny Strong, Game Change

Reality-Competition Program: The Amazing Race

Host, Reality-Competition Program: Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars

Variety, Music or Comedy Series: The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Writing for a Variety Special: Louis CK, Louis CK Live at the Beacon Theatre

Directing, Variety, Music or Comedy Special: Glenn Weiss, 65th Annual Tony Awards