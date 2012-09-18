Films on TV Tonight, Tuesday 18 September

A vintage start to the evening with The Third Man and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid followed by The Holiday, Las Acacias, Trust the Man and Secrets & Lies

The Third Man – 5:00pm, Film4

Written by Graham Greene, this post-Second World War thriller follows American writer Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten) whose trip to visit old friend Harry Lime (Orson Welles) in Vienna leads to him investigating the mysterious circumstances of his unexpected death.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid – 9:00pm, Sky Movies Classics

Classic American Western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as two outlaws whose successful criminal career comes to an end after they are forced to flee to Bolivia with the law on their heels.

The Holiday – 10:00pm, ITV2

Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet play two single women whose agreement to exchange homes over the Christmas period leads them both to embark on unexpected romances. Also starring Jude Law and Jack Black.

Las Acacias – 11:25pm, Film4

Spanish drama about a misanthropic truck driver whose trip from Paraguay to Buenos Aires earns him an unexpected female passenger and her baby. Over the course of his journey their relationship grows, bringing him out of his taciturn shell.

Trust the Man – 11:45pm, BBC1

Comedy drama starring David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, Billy Crudup and Maggie Gyllenhaal, about two struggling couples who choose contrasting methods to deal with the breakdown of their marriages.

Secrets & Lies – 1:05am, Film4

Mike Leigh drama starring Timothy Spall, about a successful black woman who, after learning she is adopted, discovers her birth mother to be a working class white woman whom she strikes up a relationship with.