Films on TV Tonight, Thursday 23 August

Relax in front of an evening of romance and feel-good comedy, including Bend It Like Beckham, Love Happens and About a Boy

Love Happens – 6:55pm, Film4

Advertisement

Romantic comedy starring Aaron Eckhart as a grief counsellor who goes on a lecture tour after the death of his wife. When he meets florist Jennifer Aniston, she helps him to come to terms with his own bereavement.

About a Boy – 7:00pm, ITV2

Romantic comedy, adapted from Nick Hornby’s novel, starring Hugh Grant as the layabout womaniser who joins a single parents support group for an easy hook-up, but forms an unlikely friendship with depressed Fiona (Toni Collette) and her victimised son, Marcus (Nicholas Hoult).

Along Came a Spider – 9:00pm, Film4

Suspense thriller in which a senator’s daughter is kidnapped from her boarding school by a psychotic teacher, coaxing police forensic psychologist Morgan Freeman out of retirement in an attempt to track him down.

Bend it Like Beckham – 10:00pm, Sky Modern Greats

Feel-good comedy drama about a teenage girl caught in a dilemma between her passion for football and loyalty to her strict Indian family. Starring a young Keira Knightley, Parminder Nagra and Jonathan Rhys Meyers as their coach.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – 10:00pm, Sky Movies Family

Fantasy adventure sequel sees Johnny Depp’s return as the rum-loving Captain Jack Sparrow, on a quest to reach the Fountain of Youth. Geoffrey Rush stars as ex-enemy Barbossa, who joins him in his adventures, whilst Penelope Cruz appears as a mysterious woman from his past.

New Town Killers – 11:20pm, BBC1

Advertisement

Thriller starring Dougray Scott as a broke teenager who places himself in grave peril when he accepts cash to participate in a deadly game of cat and mouse amid the night-time streets of Edinburgh.