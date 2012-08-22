Sherlock, the Edinburgh Television Festival and the case of the missing stars

Martin Freeman was on the Sherlock panel, then he wasn't. Benedict Cumberbatch was announced, then unannounced. Fingers crossed for Moffat and Gatiss...

At 3pm yesterday the Edinburgh Television Festival announced via its Twitter feed that Martin Freeman, aka Dr John Watson, had been confirmed as part of the panel on its Sherlock Masterclass this Friday. Fans were understandably excited. Three hours later, @EdinburghTVFest revealed that Freeman would no longer be attending.

In mid-July fans were even more delighted when the news broke that Sherlock himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, would be part of the Masterclass. Cumberbatch too has since pulled out.

They’re both extremenly busy stars with fingers in many pies – not least a Hobbit movie project recently extended into a trilogy (perhaps a fourth film was commissioned in the three hours during which Freeman apparently changed his mind) but at this point fans, not to mention the festival’s organisers, might be crossing their fingers that commitments to the new series of Doctor Who don’t lead Sherlock co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss to pull out too.

Andrew Scott, who plays Moriarty, is currently still on the bill to discuss the ins and outs of making the show and exploiting the Sherlock brand – but perhaps it’s time to draft Una Stubbs in too, just in case…

Breaking news! Martin Freeman is now confirmed for the Sherlock Masterclass – exciting stuff! bit.ly/MY5OjE — EdinburghTVFestival (@EdinburghTVFest) August 21, 2012

Followed by…

Disappointing news – Martin Freeman is no longer able to come to the Festival 🙁 — EdinburghTVFestival (@EdinburghTVFest) August 21, 2012