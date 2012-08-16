Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide – Aston Villa
Your complete guide to The Villains' players, formation and chances in the new season
HOME GROUND: Villa Park
MANAGER: Paul Lambert
LAST SEASON STATS
PREMIER LEAGUE: 16th
FA CUP: 4th round
LEAGUE CUP: 4th Round
EUROPE: Did not qualify
TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Darren Bent, 10
SQUAD
|
KEEPERS
1 Shay Given
22 Bradley Guzan
33 Andy Marshall
DEFENDERS
2 Alan Hutton
3 Stephen Warnock
4 Ron Vlaar
5 Richard Dunne
21 Ciaran Clark
29 Enda Stevens
30 Eric Lichaj
32 Nathan Baker
34 Matthew Lowton
37 Derrick Williams
|
MIDFIELDERS
7 Stephen Ireland
8 Karim El Ahmadi
10 Charles N’Zogbia
12 Marc Albrighton
16 Fabian Delph
19 Stiliyan Petrov
25 Barry Bannan
31 Chris Herd
35 Daniel Johnson
38 Gary Gardner
40 Samir Carruthers
17 Jean Makoun
|
FORWARDS
9 Darren Bent
11 Gabriel Agbonlahor
14 Brett Holman
23 Nathan Delfouneso
26 Andreas Weimann
36 Graham Burke
STAR MAN: DARREN BENT
The Villains missed him big time when he got injured last season – but Dazza’s spent the summer getting back to his razor-sharp best
SUPER SIGNING: BRETT HOLMAN
Villa will carry more threat this season with the rapid Aussie on board. He’s already been in the goals in pre-season
SUMMER TRANSFERS
IN: Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord, £3m), Matthew Lowton (Sheffield United, £3m), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord, £2.5m) Brett Holman (AZ Alkmaar, free)
OUT: Carlos Cuellar (Sunderland, free), Emile Heskey (released), James Collins (West Ham, £2.5m)
STRONGEST LINE-UP
[GK] GIVEN
[RB] HUTTON
[CB] VLAAR
[CB] DUNNE
[LB] WARNOCK
[DMF] EL AHMADI
[RW] HOLMAN
[CMF] IRELAND
[CMF] ALBRIGHTON
[LW] N’ZOGBIA
[CF] BENT
4-1-4-1
Style: Direct
TOP THREE TWITTER STARS
1 DARREN BENT – 464,067 followers
2 SHAY GIVEN – 192,770 followers
3 MARC ALBRIGHTON – 75,174 followers
RATINGS
DEFENCE: 6
MIDFIELD: 6
ATTACK: 6
OVERALL: 6
