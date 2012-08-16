Premier League football 2012/13: Team guide – Aston Villa

Your complete guide to The Villains' players, formation and chances in the new season

HOME GROUND: Villa Park

MANAGER: Paul Lambert





LAST SEASON STATS

PREMIER LEAGUE: 16th

FA CUP: 4th round

LEAGUE CUP: 4th Round

EUROPE: Did not qualify

TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS): Darren Bent, 10

SQUAD

KEEPERS 1 Shay Given 22 Bradley Guzan 33 Andy Marshall DEFENDERS 2 Alan Hutton 3 Stephen Warnock 4 Ron Vlaar 5 Richard Dunne 21 Ciaran Clark 29 Enda Stevens 30 Eric Lichaj 32 Nathan Baker 34 Matthew Lowton 37 Derrick Williams MIDFIELDERS 7 Stephen Ireland 8 Karim El Ahmadi 10 Charles N’Zogbia 12 Marc Albrighton 16 Fabian Delph 19 Stiliyan Petrov 25 Barry Bannan 31 Chris Herd 35 Daniel Johnson 38 Gary Gardner 40 Samir Carruthers 17 Jean Makoun FORWARDS 9 Darren Bent 11 Gabriel Agbonlahor 14 Brett Holman 23 Nathan Delfouneso 26 Andreas Weimann 36 Graham Burke





STAR MAN: DARREN BENT

The Villains missed him big time when he got injured last season – but Dazza’s spent the summer getting back to his razor-sharp best

SUPER SIGNING: BRETT HOLMAN

Villa will carry more threat this season with the rapid Aussie on board. He’s already been in the goals in pre-season

SUMMER TRANSFERS

IN: Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord, £3m), Matthew Lowton (Sheffield United, £3m), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord, £2.5m) Brett Holman (AZ Alkmaar, free)

OUT: Carlos Cuellar (Sunderland, free), Emile Heskey (released), James Collins (West Ham, £2.5m)

STRONGEST LINE-UP

[GK] GIVEN

[RB] HUTTON

[CB] VLAAR

[CB] DUNNE

[LB] WARNOCK

[DMF] EL AHMADI

[RW] HOLMAN

[CMF] IRELAND

[CMF] ALBRIGHTON

[LW] N’ZOGBIA

[CF] BENT



4-1-4-1

Style: Direct

TOP THREE TWITTER STARS

1 DARREN BENT – 464,067 followers

Follow @DarrenBent

2 SHAY GIVEN – 192,770 followers

Follow @No1shaygiven

3 MARC ALBRIGHTON – 75,174 followers

Follow @12Albrighton





RATINGS

DEFENCE: 6

MIDFIELD: 6

ATTACK: 6

OVERALL: 6

