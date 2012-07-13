Blur to play live BBC radio gig at end of July

The re-formed indie band are kicking off their summer with a show at Maida Vale studios later this month

Good news, indie fans: Blur are going to play a live show for BBC radio ahead of their run of comeback gigs over the summer.

Advertisement

Cheese-making Alex James and the rest of the group will be heading to the BBC’s Maida Vale studios at the end of July to play a show which will be broadcast as it happens on Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music.

The band unveiled two new songs in a live streamed performance from a Beatles-style rooftop gig in west London earlier this month, but they’ll apparently be dipping into their substantial back catalogue for the radio show’s set-list.

6 Music’s Steve Lamacq is going to sit the band down for an interview at 4:00pm on Tuesday 31 July, and their gig will go out live the same day at 8:00pm.

After that, Blur are setting off on a brief trek of the UK, playing a couple of festivals in Scandinavia and will be back in Britain on Sunday 12 August to headline the Olympics closing show in Hyde Park.

Advertisement

Jeff Smith, head of music at Radio 2 and 6 Music, said: “This year marks a huge milestone for Blur as a band. The contribution they have made to the history of British music cannot be underestimated.”