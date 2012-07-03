Rosie Huntington-Whiteley tweets first pictures of Mad Max: Fury Road

The actress reveals shots of herself, Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough and Adelaide Clemens on the film's set in Namibia

Fans of dystopian post-apocalyptic cinema are bound to be excited by the sight of the first two pictures to appear from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley tweeted the shots of herself alongside Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough and Adelaide Clemens, all of whom play wives in the sci-fi sequel, perched atop a sand dune in Namibia, where the film is currently being shot.

Happy Feet director George Miller, who also helmed the first three Mad Max movies, is behind the project to bring Max Rockatansky back to the screen, though Fury Road is the first film in the series in which the iconic road warrior won’t be played by Mel Gibson.

Instead, Tom Hardy’s been cast in the lead and will star alongside Charlize Theron, who’s been lined up to play Furiosa.

Fury Road is being shot back-to-back with what will become Mad Max 5: Furiosa, and Miller is said to have already written a sixth instalment in the series.

The film has no definite release date as yet, but it’s expected to appear in cinemas at some point during 2013.