First look at Sherlock star Andrew Scott in new drama Blackout

The actor best known for playing Jim Moriarty is a troubled cop in the new BBC1 series

We won’t reveal how Andrew Scott finds himself in the rather sorry state you see above, for fear of spoiling upcoming new thriller Blackout. 

But we can tell you that the Sherlock star, best known as criminal mastermind Jim Moriarty, is on the other side of the law here, playing Dalien Bevan, a troubled cop obsessed with his ex-wife.

And according to our own Alison Graham, Scott is “a bundle of febrile energy” in the role.

Blackout, also starring Christopher Eccleston, begins on Monday 2 July at 9pm on BBC1

Sherlock

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

