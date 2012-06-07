Benedict Cumberbatch, Damian Lewis and Michelle Dockery nominated for US TV Awards
A good showing for British shows and talent ahead of the second annual Critics' Choice Television Awards
Benedict Cumberbatch, Damian Lewis and Michelle Dockery are among the British talent nominated for this year’s Critics’ Choice Television Awards.
Lewis and Dockery are up for best actor and best actress in a drama series and their respective shows, Homeland and Downton Abbey, have both been nominated for best drama.
British shows dominate the best TV movie/miniseries category, with Sherlock, Luther and The Hour all notching up nominations. The shows’ respective stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Idris Elba and Dominic West will also be pitted against each other for the title of best actor in a TV movie or mini-series.
Sherlock’s Lara Pulver, whose naked turn as dominatrix Irene Adler in the series raised eyebrows earlier this year, is tipped for best actress in a TV movie/mini-series, alongside Appropriate Adult’s Emily Watson and Gillian Anderson for Great Expectations.
But despite all this esteem for British TV, NBC’s US sitcom Community, about a group of college drop-outs, has earned the most nominations and is up for six awards in total.
The results of the second annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards will be announced on Monday 18 June, and a full list of nominations is below:
Best Drama Series
Breaking Bad – AMC
Downton Abbey – PBS
Game of Thrones – HBO
The Good Wife – CBS
Homeland – Showtime
Mad Men – AMC
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad – AMC
Kelsey Grammer – Boss – Starz
Jon Hamm – Mad Men – AMC
Charlie Hunnam – Sons of Anarchy – FX
Damian Lewis – Homeland – Showtime
Timothy Olyphant – Justified – FX
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Danes – Homeland – Showtime
Michelle Dockery – Downton Abbey – PBS
Julianna Margulies – The Good Wife – CBS
Elisabeth Moss – Mad Men – AMC
Emmy Rossum – Shameless – Showtime
Katey Sagal – Sons of Anarchy – FX
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones – HBO
Giancarlo Esposito – Breaking Bad – AMC
Neal McDonough – Justified – FX
John Noble – Fringe – FOX
Aaron Paul – Breaking Bad – AMC
John Slattery – Mad Men – AMC
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski – The Good Wife – CBS
Anna Gunn – Breaking Bad – AMC
Christina Hendricks – Mad Men – AMC
Regina King – Southland – TNT
Kelly Macdonald – Boardwalk Empire – HBO
Maggie Siff – Sons of Anarchy – FX
Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Dylan Baker – Damages – DirecTV
Jere Burns – Justified – FX
Loretta Devine – Grey’s Anatomy – ABC
Lucy Liu – Southland – TNT
Carrie Preston – The Good Wife – CBS
Chloe Webb – Shameless – Showtime
Best Reality Series
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations – Travel Channel
Hoarders – A&E
Sister Wives – TLC
Kitchen Nightmares – FOX
Pawn Stars – History
Undercover Boss – CBS
Best Reality Series – Competition
The Pitch – AMC
Shark Tank – ABC
So You Think You Can Dance – FOX
The Voice – NBC
Chopped – Food Network
The Amazing Race – CBS
Best Reality Show Host
Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars – ABC
Nick Cannon – America’s Got Talent – NBC
Cat Deeley – So You Think You Can Dance – FOX
Phil Keoghan – The Amazing Race — CBS
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race – Logo
Best Talk Show
Conan – TBS
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart – Comedy Central
Late Night with Jimmy Fallon – NBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC
The View – ABC
Best Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory – CBS
Community – NBC
Girls – HBO
Modern Family – ABC
New Girl – FOX
Parks and Recreation – NBC
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Don Cheadle – House of Lies – Showtime
Louis C.K. – Louie – FX
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO
Garret Dillahunt – Raising Hope – FOX
Joel McHale – Community – NBC
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory – CBS
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Zooey Deschanel – New Girl – FOX
Lena Dunham – Girls – HBO
Julia Louis Dreyfus – Veep – HBO
Martha Plimpton – Raising Hope – FOX
Amy Poehler – Parks and Recreation – NBC
Ashley Rickards – Awkward – MTV
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ty Burrell – Modern Family – ABC
Max Greenfield – New Girl – FOX
Nick Offerman – Parks and Recreation – NBC
Danny Pudi – Community – NBC
Jim Rash – Community – NBC
Damon Wayans Jr. – Happy Endings – ABC
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Julie Bowen – Modern Family – ABC
Alison Brie – Community – NBC
Cheryl Hines – Suburgatory – ABC
Gillian Jacobs – Community – NBC
Eden Sher – The Middle – ABC
Casey Wilson – Happy Endings – ABC
Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker – Girls – HBO
Bobby Cannavale – Modern Family – ABC
Kathryn Hahn – Parks and Recreation – NBC
Justin Long – New Girl – FOX
Paul Rudd – Parks and Recreation – NBC
Peter Scolari – Girls – HBO
Best Animated Series
Archer – FX
Adventure Time – Cartoon Network
Bob’s Burgers – FOX
Family Guy – FOX
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Cartoon Network
Best Movie/Miniseries
American Horror Story – FX
Luther – BBC America
Sherlock – PBS
Page Eight – PBS
The Hour – BBC America
Game Change – HBO
Best Actor in a Movie/Miniseries
Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock – PBS
Bill Nighy – Page Eight – PBS
Woody Harrelson – Game Change – HBO
Idris Elba – Luther – BBC America
Dominic West – The Hour – BBC America
Kevin Costner – Hatfields & McCoys – History
Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries
Jessica Lange – American Horror Story – FX
Gillian Anderson – Great Expectations – PBS
Julianne Moore – Game Change – HBO
Patricia Clarkson – Five – Lifetime
Lara Pulver – Sherlock – PBS
Emily Watson – Appropriate Adult – Sundance