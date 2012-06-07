Benedict Cumberbatch, Damian Lewis and Michelle Dockery nominated for US TV Awards

A good showing for British shows and talent ahead of the second annual Critics' Choice Television Awards

Benedict Cumberbatch, Damian Lewis and Michelle Dockery are among the British talent nominated for this year’s Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Lewis and Dockery are up for best actor and best actress in a drama series and their respective shows, Homeland and Downton Abbey, have both been nominated for best drama.

British shows dominate the best TV movie/miniseries category, with Sherlock, Luther and The Hour all notching up nominations. The shows’ respective stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Idris Elba and Dominic West will also be pitted against each other for the title of best actor in a TV movie or mini-series.

Sherlock’s Lara Pulver, whose naked turn as dominatrix Irene Adler in the series raised eyebrows earlier this year, is tipped for best actress in a TV movie/mini-series, alongside Appropriate Adult’s Emily Watson and Gillian Anderson for Great Expectations.

But despite all this esteem for British TV, NBC’s US sitcom Community, about a group of college drop-outs, has earned the most nominations and is up for six awards in total.

The results of the second annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards will be announced on Monday 18 June, and a full list of nominations is below:

Best Drama Series

Breaking Bad – AMC

Downton Abbey – PBS

Game of Thrones – HBO

The Good Wife – CBS

Homeland – Showtime

Mad Men – AMC

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad – AMC

Kelsey Grammer – Boss – Starz

Jon Hamm – Mad Men – AMC

Charlie Hunnam – Sons of Anarchy – FX

Damian Lewis – Homeland – Showtime

Timothy Olyphant – Justified – FX

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Danes – Homeland – Showtime

Michelle Dockery – Downton Abbey – PBS

Julianna Margulies – The Good Wife – CBS

Elisabeth Moss – Mad Men – AMC

Emmy Rossum – Shameless – Showtime

Katey Sagal – Sons of Anarchy – FX

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones – HBO

Giancarlo Esposito – Breaking Bad – AMC

Neal McDonough – Justified – FX

John Noble – Fringe – FOX

Aaron Paul – Breaking Bad – AMC

John Slattery – Mad Men – AMC

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Good Wife – CBS

Anna Gunn – Breaking Bad – AMC

Christina Hendricks – Mad Men – AMC

Regina King – Southland – TNT

Kelly Macdonald – Boardwalk Empire – HBO

Maggie Siff – Sons of Anarchy – FX

Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Dylan Baker – Damages – DirecTV

Jere Burns – Justified – FX

Loretta Devine – Grey’s Anatomy – ABC

Lucy Liu – Southland – TNT

Carrie Preston – The Good Wife – CBS

Chloe Webb – Shameless – Showtime

Best Reality Series

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations – Travel Channel

Hoarders – A&E

Sister Wives – TLC

Kitchen Nightmares – FOX

Pawn Stars – History

Undercover Boss – CBS

Best Reality Series – Competition

The Pitch – AMC

Shark Tank – ABC

So You Think You Can Dance – FOX

The Voice – NBC

Chopped – Food Network

The Amazing Race – CBS

Best Reality Show Host

Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars – ABC

Nick Cannon – America’s Got Talent – NBC

Cat Deeley – So You Think You Can Dance – FOX

Phil Keoghan – The Amazing Race — CBS

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race – Logo

Best Talk Show

Conan – TBS

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart – Comedy Central

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon – NBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC

The View – ABC

Best Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory – CBS

Community – NBC

Girls – HBO

Modern Family – ABC

New Girl – FOX

Parks and Recreation – NBC

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Don Cheadle – House of Lies – Showtime

Louis C.K. – Louie – FX

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO

Garret Dillahunt – Raising Hope – FOX

Joel McHale – Community – NBC

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory – CBS

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Zooey Deschanel – New Girl – FOX

Lena Dunham – Girls – HBO

Julia Louis Dreyfus – Veep – HBO

Martha Plimpton – Raising Hope – FOX

Amy Poehler – Parks and Recreation – NBC

Ashley Rickards – Awkward – MTV

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell – Modern Family – ABC

Max Greenfield – New Girl – FOX

Nick Offerman – Parks and Recreation – NBC

Danny Pudi – Community – NBC

Jim Rash – Community – NBC

Damon Wayans Jr. – Happy Endings – ABC

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Julie Bowen – Modern Family – ABC

Alison Brie – Community – NBC

Cheryl Hines – Suburgatory – ABC

Gillian Jacobs – Community – NBC

Eden Sher – The Middle – ABC

Casey Wilson – Happy Endings – ABC

Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker – Girls – HBO

Bobby Cannavale – Modern Family – ABC

Kathryn Hahn – Parks and Recreation – NBC

Justin Long – New Girl – FOX

Paul Rudd – Parks and Recreation – NBC

Peter Scolari – Girls – HBO

Best Animated Series

Archer – FX

Adventure Time – Cartoon Network

Bob’s Burgers – FOX

Family Guy – FOX

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Cartoon Network

Best Movie/Miniseries

American Horror Story – FX

Luther – BBC America

Sherlock – PBS

Page Eight – PBS

The Hour – BBC America

Game Change – HBO

Best Actor in a Movie/Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock – PBS

Bill Nighy – Page Eight – PBS

Woody Harrelson – Game Change – HBO

Idris Elba – Luther – BBC America

Dominic West – The Hour – BBC America

Kevin Costner – Hatfields & McCoys – History

Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries

Jessica Lange – American Horror Story – FX

Gillian Anderson – Great Expectations – PBS

Julianne Moore – Game Change – HBO

Patricia Clarkson – Five – Lifetime

Lara Pulver – Sherlock – PBS

Emily Watson – Appropriate Adult – Sundance