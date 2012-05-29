Films on TV tonight, Tuesday 29 May

Tonight's picks include Scum, The Matrix, A Screaming Man, Passenger 57, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and The Perfect Catch

The Perfect Catch – 6:55pm, Film4

Romantic comedy starring Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon about the floundering relationship between a baseball-obsessed teacher and his workaholic girlfriend.

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie – 9:00pm, Sky Movies Classics

Maggie Smith shines at the liberated Edinburgh schoolmarm in this adaptation of Muriel Spark’s novel.

Passenger 57 – 10:00pm, ITV2

Adventure starring Wesley Snips as a top airline security expert attempting to avert a hijacking.

A Screaming Man – 11:20pm, Film4

Arabic drama starring Youssouf Djaoro about a power struggle between father and son, which is exacerbated by the spread of civil war.

The Matrix – 11:50pm, ITV2

Keanu Reeves stars in this sci-fi action thriller about a computer hacker drawn into a nightmare of alternative worlds and mind control.

Scum – 11:55pm, ITV4

Prison drama starring Ray Winstone and Mick Ford about a violent offender fighting his way to the top of a borstal’s hierarchy of inmates.