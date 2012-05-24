Weeping Angels to feature tonight in brand-new Doctor Who adventure

Less youthful Doctor Who fans may still be at work when the Time Lord’s latest adventure gets its premiere this evening at 5:45pm on the CBBC channel. But as David Tennant pointed out in the recently canned Virgin Media TV ad, set-top boxes and catch-up TV make time travel possible for all of us.

So set your PVRs to record tonight’s Blue Peter (or just wait until it arrives on iPlayer) because it showcases the three-minute long story Going for Gold, which stars Matt Smith as the Doctor and Karen Gillan as Amy Pond, and features one of the scariest Who monsters ever, the Weeping Angels.

The adventure is the winner of the BBC Learning/Blue Peter Script to Screen competition – which challenged schoolchildren aged 9-11 to write an Olympics-themed outing for the Time Lord – and was chosen by Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, executive producer Caroline Skinner and BBC Learning’s Katy Jones.

Caroline Skinner said: “We loved reading all of the scripts from schools across the UK and the standard of entries was truly outstanding. It was a difficult, but a tremendously fun task to choose a winner and it was just brilliant to see so many children being creative in developing an adventure for the Doctor. We hope all fans enjoy this special one-off mini episode!”

Tonight’s episode of Blue Peter is at 5:45pm on the CBBC channel and also features a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new Doctor Who adventure.