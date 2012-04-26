Russell Tovey to star in job centre sitcom from the makers of Rev

The Job Lot is part of ITV’s pledge to make “a big splash” with more original comedy

Being Human and Him & Her star Russell Tovey has been signed up for new ITV sitcom The Job Lot from the producers of BBC2’s ecclesiastical comedy Rev.

Advertisement

Set in a West Midlands job centre, the six-part series from Big Talk Productions could air in the 8:30pm Thursday slot set to be vacated by Coronation Street, reports Broadcast.

Along with two more ITV comedy commissions – Naked House, starring Jason Manford and Great Night Out, about a weekly night out for four thirtysomething men – The Job Lot is said to be a “warm” comedy drawing on blue-collar lifestyles in the mould of Benidorm.

ITV director of entertainment and comedy Elaine Bedell said it was part of a commitment from the broadcaster to bring back original comedy following a budget freeze.

“We dropped out of the comedy game and it feels like there has been incompleteness in the schedule,” she said. “It’s now the genre we want to make a big splash in.”

Advertisement

“Comedy is difficult – it’s risky, exposed and you need to hold your nerve when they come on air,” she added. “We will not be too quick to judge.”