Bafta TV Awards 2012 nominees: Specialist Factual – who should win?

Mummifying Alan: Egypt's Last Secret, British Masters, Wonders of the Universe and Frozen Planet are nominated - who should win?

From the mix of science, history and heart-warming human interest in Mummifying Alan: Egypt’s Last Secret on Channel 4, to art in BBC4’s British Masters, natural history in David Attenborough’s Frozen Planet on BBC1, and everything beyond in BBC2’s Wonders of the Universe, this is a wide-ranging award.

Bafta has the final say, of course – but who do you think should win? Vote below…