Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Bafta TV Awards 2012 nominees: Specialist Factual – who should win?

Bafta TV Awards 2012 nominees: Specialist Factual – who should win?

Mummifying Alan: Egypt's Last Secret, British Masters, Wonders of the Universe and Frozen Planet are nominated - who should win?

imagenotavailable1

From the mix of science, history and heart-warming human interest in Mummifying Alan: Egypt’s Last Secret on Channel 4, to art in BBC4’s British Masters, natural history in David Attenborough’s Frozen Planet on BBC1, and everything beyond in BBC2’s Wonders of the Universe, this is a wide-ranging award.

Advertisement

Bafta has the final say, of course – but who do you think should win? Vote below…

You might like

imagenotavailable1

EastEnders spoilers: Laurie Brett to return as Jane Beale for more episodes

117779

EastEnders cast changes: who’s leaving and who’s returning – UPDATED!

imagenotavailable1

The New Tricks men should go for women of their own age

133886.73ac63b7-8f21-4363-879c-fa7fb2a76d49

Emmerdale: Ashley collapses after coughing up blood – is this the end?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more