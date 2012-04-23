Bafta TV Awards 2012 nominees: News Coverage – who should win?

The Siege of Homs, The Battle of Misrata, the Japan Earthquake and the Libya Rebel Convoy – vote for the news coverage you think should win

The News Coverage category recognises exceptional reporting of some of the most important events of the year. BBC News at Ten is nominated for covering the siege of Homs; Channel 4 News is up for its coverage of the Japan earthquake; ITV News at Ten for its reporting of the battle of Misrata and Sky News for its live coverage of the Libyan rebels as they advanced towards Tripoli.

