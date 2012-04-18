Accessibility Links

Alfred Hitchcock’s complete cinematic oeuvre to be screened in London

BFI to celebrate Hitchcock's work with screenings, an exhibition and the publication of a new book

imagenotavailable1

The BFI is celebrating the work of Alfred Hitchcock this summer with the biggest project the Institute has ever undertaken.

The Genius of Hitchcock season, which runs from June to October, will see all 58 of the director’s surviving films screened at the BFI Southbank and the release of 39 Steps to the Genius of Hitchcock, which is billed as both “a compelling publication and digital experience”.

Fans will also have the opportunity to attend on-stage events with Hitchcock luminaries, including The Birds star Tippi Hedren and Family Plot actor Bruce Dern, and visit an exhibition about Hitchcock’s relationship with Britain at BFI Southbank.

This celebration of the acclaimed Psycho director comes at the culmination of a BFI/National Archive project to restore nine of Hitchcock’s early silent films, four of which (The Pleasure Garden, Blackmail, The Ring and The Lodger: a Tale of the London Fog) will be screened around London with new live soundtracks during June and July.

For event tickets and more information about the season, visit bfi.org.uk/hitchcock.

