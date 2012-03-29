Lacey Turner to play a witch in new ITV2 drama series

Switch will follow four friends who make up a Camden Town-based coven

ITV2 has commissioned a new drama series about a group of 20-something witches, starring former EastEnder Lacey Turner.

Switch will see Turner joined by Nina Toussaint-White, Phoebe Fox and Hannah Tointon in a witches’ coven based in Camden Town.

Turner will play an immaculately dressed careerist called Stella, while Toussaint-White’s character, Jude, is billed as a fashionista.

Phoebe Fox is Grace, a witch with traditionalist leanings, and Hannah Tointon’s character – also called Hannah – is a restless commitment-phobe.

The four girls make up the Witches of Camden, who are braced for conflict with their sworn enemies Alexa, India, Romola and Remy, the Witches of Kensington.

Written by Chloe Moss (Prisoners’ Wives) and Tim Price (Secret Diary of a Call Girl), Switch is due to begin production in London, Cardiff and Bristol in April.

Laura Mackie, a member of ITV’s drama commissioning team, said: “Switch is a contemporary series about friendship with a spell-binding twist.

“Chloe and Tim have created four fun-loving, free-spirited characters and we’re delighted with the direction the series takes.”