Morph and Chas to make TV comeback

Modelling-clay buddies will appear in new Aardman show for CBBC

Morph and Chas, the stop-motion clay characters who rose to fame in programmes presented by the late Tony Hart, are to return to children’s TV.

Ricky’s Radical Reinventions, a new one-off CBBC programme by Morph and Chas creators Aardman Animations, airing on 26 March, features animator and “reinventor” Ricky Martin showing viewers how to make household objects.

While Ricky attempts to construct a system of loudspeakers from cardboard, magnets and balloons, Morph and Chas are living in the back of his van – indulging, according to the BBC, in “shenanigans”.

Burbling, terracotta Morph and his paler, angrier pal Chas are known to a generation of viewers as the friends of Tony Hart, whose art programmes Take Hart and Hartbeat were popular on the BBC in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Hart died in 2009, but the new programme will give the malleable scamps the chance to rekindle their wordless, often tempestuous bromance.

Miles Bullough, executive producer for Aardman, said: “It’s so exciting for us to team up Morph and Chas, Aardman’s first and original creations by Peter Lord and David Sproxton, with a brand new young and exciting talent like Ricky Martin, who Aardman took on as a graduate from Bristol’s UWE.”