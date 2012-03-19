Kate Middleton confident and assured in maiden speech

Kate Middleton has given her first speech as the Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon. She spoke briefly in Ipswich to open children’s hospice The Treehouse and praised the work of the community.

Wearing a long-sleeved Reiss gown of vivid blue, she seemed briefly nervous but then delivered her speech confidently, only rarely referring to her notes. She also got a laugh from the audience as she alluded to her husband serving overseas, saying: “I am only sorry that William can’t be here today.”

She continued: “He would love it here. A view of his – that I share – is that through teamwork, so much can be achieved. You as a community have built The Treehouse. Today I have seen again that The Treehouse is all about family and fun. For many, this is a home from home – a lifeline, enabling families to live as normally as possible during a very precious period of time.”

https://youtube.com/watch?v=NI7mYfixKdE