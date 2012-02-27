Oscars 2012: The Artist makes a big noise in Hollywood

The silent movie takes five awards including best film, best director and best actor for Jean Dujardin

Silent movie The Artist won five times at last night’s 84th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, taking the best picture gong, best director for Michel Hazanavicius and best actor for Jean Dujardin, as well as wins in the original score and costume categories.

The French/Belgian co-production – about Hollywood’s silent era and the introduction of sound into pictures – became the first silent movie to win best picture since 1929 and the first foreign film ever to take the coveted award.

Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese’s 3D technical marvel Hugo also took home five statues including best cinematography and best visual effects, won by Brit Alex Henning.

Meryl Streep was named best actress for her performance as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, on the back of a run of 12 consecutive unsuccessful Oscar nominations.

At the age of 82 – just two years younger than the awards themselves – Christoper Plummer became the oldest ever Oscar winner, taking the best supporting actor gong for his portrayal of a gay man coming out to his wife of 45 years in Beginners.

And Octavia Spencer took best supporting actress for The Help, in which she plays a black maid during the US civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Woody Allen picked up the best original screenplay award for fantasy Midnight in Paris – his third in the category after Annie Hall in 1977 and Hannah and Her Sisters in 1987 – but, as is his wont, declined to attend the ceremony.

Best adapted screenplay was won by Alexander Payne for The Descendants.

