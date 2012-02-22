Brit Awards 2012: ITV apologises for cutting Adele’s speech short

This Is a Low: part of Blur's big finale was also relegated to ITV2 to make way for the News at Ten

ITV has apologised for cutting Adele’s British album of the year acceptance speech short at last night’s Brits.

After receiving the prestigious prize for album 21 from Wham! legend George Michael, Adele was cut off by host James Corden just seconds into her speech.

“I’m so sorry, I can’t believe I’m about to say this…” said Corden, before Adele replied “You’re cutting me off!”. She added: “Can I just say then, goodbye, and I’ll see you next time round” before shrugging and showing her middle finger to those who she later described as “the suits”. Blur immediately began to play their closing set.

A few minutes earlier, Blur frontman Damon Albarn had delivered a long and rambling acceptance speech for the band’s outstanding contribution prize, prompting some fans to complain that Adele had been treated unfairly.

One RadioTimes.com Twitter follower, @InTheSticks, said: “Dreadful cock up by the #brits. Our biggest and best artist Adele cut off. Appalling #fail by producers. Twitter outrage!”

It was a view echoed by Steve Hyden, who tweeted “Shocking that Adele was cut short, if it was a footie match or X Factor ITV would have allowed the ‘extra time’.”

Richard Peacock added: “bang out of order “proud to fly the British flag” sorry luv gotta stop you there. What on earth? Just for @itv News @10? Really?”.

However, some defended the decision. Callum Winterford said: “Adele is good, but has nowhere near as much musical pedigree as Blur. When she reaches their heights she can have her speech.”

An ITV spokesperson responded: “The Brits is a live event. Unfortunately the programme was overrunning and we had to move on. We would like to apologise to Adele for the interruption.”

Host Corden, speaking after the show, expressed his sadness at the turn of events, stating: “I was having the best night of my life, and then I had to cut Adele off before she even had a chance to say thank you. She’s the biggest star in the world. I don’t understand what happened, but I’m upset about it.”

The Brits live programme, originally scheduled for 8pm to 10pm on ITV1, overran by several minutes to accommodate as much of Blur’s five-song finale as possible. However, the band’s most famous hit, Parklife, was faded out on ITV1 and the final song of the set, This Is a Low, was broadcast live on ITV2 to make way for the News at Ten.

A Brits spokesman said: “We regret this happened and we send our deepest apologies to Adele that her big moment was cut short this evening due to the live show overrunning. We don’t want this to undermine her incredible achievement in winning our night’s biggest award. It tops off what’s been an incredible year for her.”

