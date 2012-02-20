Blur reveal new song ahead of “11-minute” Brits performance

Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon unveil new track Under the Westway ahead of awards show set

It’s not every day that Blur perform a new song – in fact, it’s not even every year.

Since the Britpop band re-formed in 2009 for a Hyde Park extravaganza, there’s only been one proper single release, Fool’s Day – so the performance of Under the Westway last night at the War Child 2012 concert took fans by surprise (see video of the song above).

Graham Coxon and Damon Albarn performed the piano-led lament in Shepherd’s Bush ahead of Blur’s Brits performance, which will close the awards ceremony tomorrow night. The band are due to receive the outstanding contribution to music award at the 02 ceremony and, according to the show’s host, will perform an 11-minute set – the longest in Brits history.

“The show is going to be incredible,” James Corden told XFM. “Coldplay are opening, which will be huge. They have spent a fortune on pyrotechnics to make it something really special.

“Blur will perform for 11 minutes at the end of the show – more than anyone has been given before for the outstanding contribution to music award. Add Adele, Ed Sheeran and Noel Gallagher and you’ve got an incredible line-up.”

Blur’s Brits performance will be the first by all four current members of the band since T in the Park in 2009.

The Brit Awards are on ITV1 from 8pm tomorrow night

https://youtube.com/watch?v=9WPKXPgMkbc