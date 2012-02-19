I inspired Homeland’s Carrie Mathison

Over the last few weeks in America, the psychological thriller Homeland has had quite a rush. Claire Danes, the show’s incandescent star, was nominated for, and then won, the Golden Globe for best actress; the show also won for best TV drama. Why do I care? Because I know her character all too well.

Not in every sense, of course. I’m not a blonde CIA agent, and I’ve never hunted down or fallen in love with suspected terrorists. But as viewers will discover, that’s not the only important part of Carrie Mathison, the character played by Ms Danes. Like me, Carrie has bipolar disorder.

Homeland

My sister Meredith Stiehm is a writer and consulting producer for the show, and she drew on my experience with the disorder to portray Carrie’s character. Not long ago, I retold the tale of my single manic episode to her, sharpening memories of that day in all its colours.

It was a painful testament to my sister’s skill that scenes that might have been of just passing interest to other viewers pushed me to tears, because in a real way they carried an uncanny emotional resonance. And yet for all that, I feel the show has done us all a public service and got people talk openly about bipolar disorder.

Meredith’s interest in my condition is not, of course, limited to her work as a writer. After the manic episode landed me in hospital a few years ago, Meredith stayed with me at home for a week to help me get back to the regular simplicity of sleeping and waking. One of the first things they tell you about the condition is that sleep really is the “chief nourisher in life’s feast”, as Macbeth put it. I have a mild case, so sleep, and lithium under the care of a doctor, have helped me stay healthy ever since.

Frenetic

My sister knows my back pages well, and while writing the script, she asked me about that spell of several sunny October days. Dormant memories awakened: I was a reporter for The Baltimore Sun, and I was filing stories in the newsroom faster than ever before. It’s strangely fitting that I worked in journalism, which at its best also has its share of frenetic late nights, deadlines and homing in on people.

As a reporter at The Sun once said to me, “This is a manic-depressive business.”

Didn’t I know it.

A “hypomanic” state, which precedes an episode of mania, is in fact an enhanced, alert, productive mood where one can feel exhilarated and immune to life’s dangers. I seemed to see into people’s hearts when I smiled at them. My speech sped up so much, few could understand me.

I ran around Baltimore’s Inner Harbor at high speed, exulting in all my energy. For several days, I woke up at dawn to see the sunrise and take pictures of it. I felt sure something big was going to happen soon in Baltimore and only I could foresee it.

Risks

Similarly, a haunted Carrie is convinced that a big terrorist attack is looming large. Her furious focus on her quarry [Damian Lewis’s character, whom she thinks is working for al-Qaeda] under time pressure leads to sleepless nights and reckless risks, behaviour that is both symptom and contributing cause of bipolar illness.

Viewers can’t totally dismiss her visions — but then again, she’s not rational. In the hospital ward, she demands a green pen to write everything down, her voice racing faster. Meredith had bottled my mercurial emotions so exactly it hurt.

The show cuts close to home at points, but it gets the lead character’s story right. How rare to see a sparkling and spirited representation of what it’s actually like to walk through life with bipolar disorder. So let a thousand conversations bloom. Secrets held up to light and air lose their power in the public square. Spies know it as keepers, and writers know it as tellers.

This is an edited version of an article from the issue of Radio Times magazine that went on sale 14 February 2012