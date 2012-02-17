Accessibility Links

Comedy giant Ronnie Corbett receives CBE from the Queen

Her Majesty honoured the comic at Buckingham Palace for his services to entertainment and charity

He’s known for his diminutive stature – as well, of course, as his legendary comic status – but yesterday events conspired to make Ronnie Corbett appear particularly pint-sized as he received his CBE from the Queen.

Her Majesty’s high heels, along with the fact that she was standing on a raised platform, made her tower over Corbett as she placed his CBE – awarded for services to entertainment and charity – around his neck in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace yesterday.

“You make people laugh. How long have you been in the business for?” the Queen asked the 81-year-old comedian as she bestowed the honour.

Afterwards, Corbett praised the monarch – now in her 85th year – for remaining “full of energy and sparkle”.

The former Two Ronnies star said he had made a full recovery following his collapse on New Year’s Day while celebrating the news that he was to be honoured.

He said the culprit had been low blood pressure caused by the drugs he had been taking following a knee operation.

“I feel fit as a fiddle now,” he said, “especially with my new knee.”

Corbett was off to the hospital immediately after the ceremony, though, to visit his wife, Anne, who has been suffering from pneumonia.

