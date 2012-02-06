Film DVD round-up: Midnight in Paris, One Day, Tyrannosaur and Friends with Benefits
Midnight in Paris (Cert: 12)
4 stars
Owen Wilson steps back in time in Woody Allen’s frothy comedy
Formats: DVD
Extras: None (this is a Woody Allen film, after all)
One Day (Cert: 12)
3 stars
Will they/won’t they romance with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess
Formats: DVD and Triple Play (DVD, Blu-ray and digital download)
Extras: Feature commentary with director Lone Scherfig, deleted scenes and several production featurettes
Tyrannosaur (Cert: 18)
5 stars
Bruising, Bafta-nominated British drama about two damaged souls
Extras: Audio commentary from writer/director Paddy Considine and producer Diarmid Scrimshaw, the Bafta-winning short film Dog Altogether (on which Tyrannosaur was based) and ten minutes of deleted scenes
Friends with Benefits (Cert: 15)
3 stars
Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis are only in it for the sex
Extras: Feature commentary with writer/director Will Gluck and the two stars, out-takes and deleted scenes, while the Blu-ray also includes several production featurettes and a pop-up trivia track
Other highlights this week:
Footloose – Update of the 1980s favourite about a city boy who relocates to a town in the sticks where dancing is outlawed, out on DVD and Blu-ray
I Don’t Know How She Does It – Sarah Jessica Parker juggles a family and career in this comedy, out on DVD and Blu-ray
Albatross – DVD release for this coming-of-age tale with Downton’s Jessica Brown Findlay and rising star Felicity Jones
Thelma & Louise – Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon hit the road for the first time on Blu-ray
Four Weddings and a Funeral – Blu-ray debut for the quintessential 1990s British romcom