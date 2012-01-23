Film DVD round-up: Melancholia, The Change-Up, The Debt and 30 Minutes or Less

The best releases of the week reviewed and rated by our team

Melancholia (Cert: 15)

3 stars

It’s the end of the world as we know it, in Lars von Trier’s existential sci-fi

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Extras: Audio commentary from writer/director Lars von Trier, production featurettes, interviews with von Trier and stars Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg. The Blu-ray also includes an hour-long documentary about Filmbyen, von Trier’s film-studio project

The Change-Up (Cert: 15)

4 stars 4 stars Roles are reversed for Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman in this comedy Formats: DVD and Triple Play (DVD, Blu-ray and digital download) Extras: DVD includes a choice of theatrical or unrated versions, a deleted scene and a gag reel, while the Blu-ray adds a feature commentary from director David Dobkin, cast/crew interviews and a look at the making of the film Read our review for The Change-Up











The Debt (Cert: 15)

3 stars 3 stars Well-cast spy drama with Helen Mirren leading a group of Mossad agents Formats: DVD and Blu-ray Extras: Feature commentary from director John Madden and producer Kris Thykier and a few short featurettes Read our review for The Debt























30 Minutes or Less (Cert: 15)

3 stars 3 stars Jesse Eisenberg is forced to carry out a heist, or be blown sky high Formats: DVD and Blu-ray Extras: DVD includes deleted scenes, out-takes and a production featurette, while the Blu-ray also boasts a picture-in-picture commentary featuring the cast and crew Read our review for 30 Minutes or Less

















