Film DVD round-up: Melancholia, The Change-Up, The Debt and 30 Minutes or Less

The best releases of the week reviewed and rated by our team

Melancholia (Cert: 15)
3 stars

It’s the end of the world as we know it, in Lars von Trier’s existential sci-fi

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Extras: Audio commentary from writer/director Lars von Trier, production featurettes, interviews with von Trier and stars Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg. The Blu-ray also includes an hour-long documentary about Filmbyen, von Trier’s film-studio project

Read our review for Melancholia

The Change-Up (Cert: 15)
4 stars

Roles are reversed for Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman in this comedy

Formats: DVD and Triple Play (DVD, Blu-ray and digital download)

Extras: DVD includes a choice of theatrical or unrated versions, a deleted scene and a gag reel, while the Blu-ray adds a feature commentary from director David Dobkin, cast/crew interviews and a look at the making of the film

Read our review for The Change-Up




The Debt (Cert: 15)
3 stars

Well-cast spy drama with Helen Mirren leading a group of Mossad agents

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Extras: Feature commentary from director John Madden and producer Kris Thykier and a few short featurettes

Read our review for The Debt







30 Minutes or Less (Cert: 15)
3 stars

Jesse Eisenberg is forced to carry out a heist, or be blown sky high

Formats: DVD and Blu-ray

Extras: DVD includes deleted scenes, out-takes and a production featurette, while the Blu-ray also boasts a picture-in-picture commentary featuring the cast and crew

Read our review for 30 Minutes or Less






Other highlights this week:

Red State – Quentin Tarantino-approved horror thriller from Kevin “Clerks” Smith, out on DVD and Blu-ray

Debuts for two cult favourites: Dark Star (Blu-ray) and Two-Lane Blacktop (Blu-ray)
Bruce Lee’s debut, The Big Boss, leaps onto two-disc Ultimate Edition DVD, released the same day as Game of Death (DVD) and its Bruce-barrel-scraping sequel, Game of Death 2

