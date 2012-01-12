BBC considering charging for access to online back catalogue

Corporation says charging small fees to cover costs of older archived content is "one of a series of ideas" being discussed

The BBC is considering plans to charge users a small fee to recoup the cost of archiving online content that falls outside its existing catch-up services.

The corporation owns the rights to a huge archive of content produced prior to 2003 and is understood to be planning to place a great deal of this content online for download within the next five years. It is thought any charges made would be to cover the costs of logistics for the inevitably expensive project and would not be intended to make a profit – so they would not involve BBC Worldwide, the corporation’s commercial arm. However, it is thought that independent production company rightsholders will receive a fee.

Access to existing catch-up services like iPlayer, previews services and additional content would remain free under the new system.

A source told industry magazine Broadcast: “The costs involved in opening up the archives are such that the BBC needs to think about ways it can charge for access.”

A BBC spokesman added: “This is one of a series of ideas we are considering.

“A lot of careful modelling will have to be carried out, and we need to talk to the industry to ensure we are doing it in a way that works for everyone, so it is not imminent – but it is something we are looking at.”

It is unclear at this early stage how such a paid archive would fit in with BBC Worldwide’s existing sales department, which offers a good deal of BBC content for sale on DVD and via digital downloads on services such as iTunes, at market prices. According to the last company report, BBC Worldwide’s DVD division is the fifth biggest distributor in the UK. Any further online archive would have to be carefully constructed and priced so as not to adversely affect this lucrative revenue stream.